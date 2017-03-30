‘Alien: River of Pain’: Hear the Terror in Audible’s ‘Aliens’ Prequel (Exclusive Clip)

Find out what happened to Hadley's Hope in this audio prequel to "Aliens."

Before the xenomorphs return to the big screen to terrorize the Covenant crew this May, fans of the “Alien” franchise will get to revisit LV-426 in Audible’s brand new audio dramatization “Alien: River of Pain.” The brand new multicast audio dramatization will be released on Alien Day, April 26.

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Awakening’ Teased by Ridley Scott as Next Film in Franchise

The new audio drama, set between the first two films in the “Alien” franchise, tells the story of the doomed research and mining colony Hadley’s Hope, which was established on LV-426 in 2157. Leading up to the events of James Cameron’s “Aliens,” “Alien: River of Pain” will focus on the events surrounding the rise and fall of the mining colony, as well as the birth and backstory of “Aliens” character Newt. The cast includes Anna Friel, Philip Glenister, Colin Salmon, Marc Warren, Michelle Ryan, William Hope and Alexander Siddig.

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’: Ridley Scott and Katherine Waterston Discuss the Series’ Newest Kickass Female Lead-Watch

“Alien: River of Pain” is only the latest audio drama to come from Audible after last year’s “Alien: Out of the Shadows,’ which included the return of Ellen Ripley in a brand new adventure also set between the first two “Alien” films.

In the exclusive clip below, members of Hadley’s Hope find themselves trying to keep a xenomorph from killing them all (as they like to do). Check out the horrifying sounds of “Alien: River of Pain” below before the audio drama’s release April 26. Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” will be in theaters May 19.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.