‘All This Panic’ Exclusive Clip: Teen Girls Get Real in Coming-of-Age Documentary — Watch

The intimate documentary opens today in New York.

For their new documentary “All This Panic,” Jenny Gage and Tom Betterton followed a group of teenage girls over a three-year period as they came of age in Brooklyn. Move over, “Boyhood.”

The girls deal with challenges that will be instantly familiar to anyone who remembers what it was like to be caught between childhood and adulthood. The film navigates themes like sexuality, mental health, and the decision to pursue higher education, all in one deeply intimate package.

The film’s subjects include Dusty Rose Ryan, Delia Cunningham, Ginger Leigh Rose, and Olivia Cucinotta.

“All This Panic” opens today in New York at the IFC Center with national rollout to follow. Check out our exclusive clip below.

