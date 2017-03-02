Amazon Pilots: Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ Follow-Up and a ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Goes to Space

Alexa, remind me to watch the Amazon pilots on March 17.

Amazon is delivering some prime content (see what we did there?) for its spring season of pilots.

On March 17, the streaming service will launch its new pilot season, which will consist of two hourlong pilots and three half-hour pilots. Amazon claims that after watching the pilots, its customers can review them, which offers feedback on which series will become the next Amazon Original Series.

Check out first-look photos and a rundown of each of the pilots below:

“Oasis”

Good-bye, Robb Stark. Hello, space chaplain! “Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden trades his winter furs for a clerical collar to play an English pastor who must leave his wife and become a missionary, based on the Michel Faber sci-fi novel “The Book of Strange New Things.” Instead of being sent to a new country though, he’s sent to a colony on the distant planet Oasis. Life in this new world keeps him busy but it tests his faith and marriage as well.

The series also stars Anil Kapoor, Mark Addy, Haley Joel Osment, Michael Shaw, Ante Traue, Maureen Sebastian, Michael Shaffer, and Zawe Ashton. The one-hour drama will be directed by “The Last King of Scotland’s” Kevin McDonald and written by “Bridge of Spies’” Matt Charman.

”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Finally we’ve found out how Amy Sherman-Palladino will be following up the “Gilmore Girls” revival, and we’re a bit bummed it’s not a “Bunheads” reboot. Nevertheless, this one-hour period drama looks like it definitely falls within the creator’s wheelhouse. In 1958 Manhattan, Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam “Midge” Maisel, the perfect Upper West Side housewife and mother who discovers a latent talent for stand-up comedy. Her unexpected career path takes her through the Greenwich Village nightclubs and eventually a fateful appearance on “The Tonight Show.” The series also stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle.

“The Legend of Master Legend”

John Hawkes stars as Master Legend, a homemade superhero whose alter ego is Las Vegas resident Frank Lafount, a family man who doesn’t get respect at home. His mission is to protect the entertainment capital of the world from those who wish to do evil.

“Transparent’s” Noah Harvester and Micah Fitzerman-Blue will executive produce and write the pilot, directed by James Ponsoldt. It also stars Dawnn Lewis, Shea Whigham and newcomer Anjelika Washington.

“Budding Prospects”

Set in 1983, a trio of San Francisco city guys (Adam Rose, Joel David Moore and Will Sasso) decide to pursue their dreams of growing marijuana in Mendocino. When they arrive, however, the run-down “Summer Camp” is infested by all sorts of vermin, and law enforcement isn’t the most welcoming either. The pilot by “Bad Santa’s” Terry Zwigoff also stars Brett Gelman and is based on the T.C. Boyle novel of the same name.

“The New V.I.P.’s”

Amazon’s first animated comedy show for adults centers on a group of low-level employees who accidentally murder their boss and then seize control of the corporation. “The Life and Times of Tim’s” Steve Dildarian created the show. The pilot stars the voice talents of Matt Braunger, Ben Schwartz, Missi Pyle, and Jonathan Adams.

