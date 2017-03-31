‘American Crime’ Season 3: Watch John Ridley, Lili Taylor, & Timothy Sutton on the Show’s ‘Emotional Authenticity’ (Exclusive)

"Anytime we can have an authentic experience...is a good thing," said Lili Taylor in this behind the scenes featurette on "American Crime."

One of the greatest things about peak television is that heavy-hitting actors like Lili Taylor (“Six feet Under”), Timothy Sutton (“Kinsey”) of “American Crime” are getting a platform to tell raw and authentic stories on primetime. That “American Crime,” the anthology series from “12 Years A Slave” screenwriter John Ridley, can build its drama around racial injustice and abuse of power on network television is another testament to what peak TV has done to embolden broadcasters.

In an exclusive featurette, Taylor and Sutton dive deeper into what makes “American Crime” so engaging. “There’s real honesty in ‘American Crime,’ a real authenticity,” said Taylor, who plays Clair Coates, a former business woman who hires a Haitian nanny named Gabrielle to teach her child French. “I think that John [Ridley] is really good at exploring people’s feelings and emotions. And anytime we can have an authentic experience — watching experiencing, reflecting, is a good thing for us,” added Taylor.

In a scene from the video below which appears in the next episode, tensions are high as these two seasoned actors spar in an elegantly understated dance, tensions bubbling beneath the surface.

Check it out:

Season 3, episode 4 of “American Crime” premieres on Sunday, April 2nd on ABC.

