‘American Gods’ Trailer: Neil Gaiman’s Best-Seller Comes to the Small Screen — Watch

After screening at South by Southwest, “American Gods” is set to premiere next month. Based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman, Starz’s upcoming adaptation tells the tale of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle, “The 100”) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane, “Deadwood”) as they set out on a cross-country journey. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “‘American Gods’ posits a different kind of war brewing — one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.”

Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Gillian Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth and Peter Stormare round out an impressive ensemble cast; Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal”) and Michael Green (“Logan”) serve as writers and showrunners. “American Gods” premieres on April 30.

