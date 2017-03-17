‘American Playboy’ Trailer: Amazon’s Docuseries Explores Hugh Hefner’s Life and Empire — Watch

The 10-episode docuseries will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.

Amazon Studios has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary series “American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story.” The 10-episode docuseries makes use of more than 17,000 hours of footage and over 2,600 scrapbooks from Hefner’s personal archives, documenting his life, the history behind the empire he created and his impact on global culture.

The hybrid docuseries includes cinematic re-enactments of events that took place in the life of Playboy’s founder. New Zealand actor Matt Whelan (“Go Girls,” “3 Mile Limit”) plays a young Hefner in the series directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Richard Lopez (“Roman Empire: Reign of Blood”). “I’m Hugh Hefner. You might think you know all about me — the magazine, the mansions, the parties, the women — but you don’t know the half of it,” says a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer.

Per its official synopsis: “‘American Playboy’ begins in post-war America and takes us through the launch of Playboy magazine in 1953 and the next six decades of Hefner’s life and career. As he built his empire, Hefner became both a social justice advocate and a target of the conservative movement, battling with the FBI and J. Edgar Hoover while becoming an outspoken defender of civil rights.”

“American Playboy” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Check out the trailer below.

