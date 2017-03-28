‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ Trailer: Al Gore Returns to Save the World Once Again — Watch

The climate-change documentary arrives in theaters this summer.

Remember the halcyon days of 2006, when “An Inconvenient Truth” offered an urgent-but-hopeful view of not only climate change itself but what we can do to combat it? Al Gore returned to Sundance this year with “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” just as the current administration was taking office, including an EPA chief who doesn’t actually believe in climate change. See how optimistic you feel after watching the film’s new trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ Review: Al Gore Drops the Mic (Again) On Climate Change

Said trailer was unveiled as part of the documentary’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk directed the film, picking up where David Guggenheim left off as he followed Gore’s lecture tour more than a decade ago. “An Inconvenient Truth” was much-lauded, winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary and playing a part in Gore earning the Nobel Peace Prize.

READ MORE: As ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Debuts on Sundance Opening Night, Al Gore Vows ‘We Are Going to Win This’

Paramount Pictures will release “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” in theaters on July 28.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.