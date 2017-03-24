‘A Star Is Born’: Andrew Dice Clay Tapped to Appear as Lady Gaga’s Dad in Bradley Cooper’s Remake

The remake of William A. Wellman's 1937 film marks Cooper's directorial debut.

Andrew Dice Clay is in talks to join the cast of “A Star Is Born,” which marks Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut. According to Deadline, the comedian will play Lady Gaga’s “very Italian” father in the Warner Bros. remake of William A. Wellman’s 1937 movie.

READ MORE: ‘Orphan Black’ Cast and Crew Share 14 Secrets of the Sestrahood — PaleyFest 2017

The film follows an aspiring singer/actress (Gaga) who falls in love with an aging alcoholic movie star (Cooper). He helps launch her career as he sees his own fade away.

This is the third remake of Wellman’s original film, which starred Federic March and Janet Gaynor. A second version was made in 1954, directed by George Cukor and starring Judy Garland and James Mason. In 1976, Barbra Streisand co-starred alongside Kris Kristofferson in a third remake, helmed by Frank Pierson.

READ MORE: ‘The Hero’ Review: Sam Elliott Carries Brett Haley’s Drama of an Aging Movie Star — Sundance 2017

Las week, it was reported that Sam Elliot (“The Ranch”) was cast in the role of Bobby. Cooper is producing the film alongside Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Tayor and Jon Peters. Basil Iwanyk serves as executive producer. The film will begin shooting April 17, in and around Los Angeles, as reported by Deadline.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.