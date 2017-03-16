Andrew Dominik to Direct Tom Hardy in Navy SEAL Drama ‘War Party’

Netflix has made a seven-figure deal for the pitch, which will find Tom Hardy teaming up with the director of "The Assassination of Jesse James."

Andrew Dominik hasn’t made a feature film since 2012’s “Killing Them Softly,” but that’s all about to change in a very big way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dominik is set to direct Tom Hardy in a Navy SEAL drama called “War Party,” which is expected to be based on a true story. Further plot details are being kept under wraps.

READ MORE: Why Martin Scorsese’s Netflix Deal Is The Future of Cinema (And That’s OK)

Netflix reportedly made a seven-figure deal for the movie based on a pitch. It’s the latest high profile film to find a home with the streaming service, which is increasingly attracting some of the most well known directors in the business. This summer, David Michod and Bong Joon-ho have new films debuting on Netflix (“War Machine” and “Okja,” respectively), while Martin Scorsese has joined the streaming bandwagon for his $100-million gangster movie “The Irishman.”

Tom Hardy can currently be seen on the FX series “Taboo,” which was recently renewed for a second season. The show is produced by Ridley Scott’s production company Scott Free Productions, who will join “War Party” in a similar capacity. The actor also has Christopher Nolan’s war film “Dunkirk” set for release this summer.

Dominik has kept a relatively low profile over the past several years. His 2007 revisionist Western “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Killing Them Softly” are the last features he’s made. He last made the acclaimed Nick Cave documentary “One More Time With Feeling,” which was released in select theaters in 2016.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.