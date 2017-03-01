‘Animals’ Trailer: Season 2 Throws Down With Emilia Clarke, Judy Greer, Rupaul and Dan Harmon

“Animals” is back, baby!
When HBO’s subversive animated comedy returns March 17, rats Phil and Mike (series creators Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano) are back for more adventures that appear to include… well, using a human baby with wrestler Sting’s signature face painting, which of course he had lifted from “The Crow.”
The series will also delve into the worlds of squirrels, gorillas, earthworms and what looks like green algae. As usual, a huge cast of guest stars will voice the critters, including “Game of Thrones” khaleesi Emilia Clarke, Fred Armisen, Ice-T, Dan Harmon, RuPaul, Kim Gordon, Mark Duplass, Judy Greer and strangely, cook Rachael Ray. Take a look at the official trailer for Season 2
Produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, “Animals” premiered at the 2015 Sundance film festival before HBO picked up the comedy for two full seasons. Season 1 debuted February 5 on HBO, but the premium cable giant made episodes available early for HBO NOW subscribers (and via HBO GO). Fans could watch new episodes every Thursday online, a day before they were released linearly on HBO. HBO has not given any indication it will follow a similar release strategy for Season 2.
“Animals” returns for its second season of furry mayhem Friday, March 17 at 11:30 p.m. on HBO
