Annapurna Pictures Hires Adriene Bowles as President of Publicity, Its First Move As An Awards-Season Distributor

Bowles, a Focus Features veteran, will oversee awards campaigns for Annapurna's new distribution operation.

Annapurna Pictures has named Adriene Bowles its new president of publicity. Bowles, a marketing and PR executive whose tenure at Focus Features stretches all the way back to its inception as USA Films, will work with Annapurna president Marc Weinstock and marketing president David Kaminow. In her new role, she’ll spearhead awards campaigns as part of Megan Ellison’s new marketing and distribution wing in addition to serving as Annapurna’s head of communications.

Bowles, who leaves her post as Focus’ president of worldwide publicity and executive VP marketing, worked on campaigns that included “Nocturnal Animals,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Milk,” “Lost in Translation,” and “Brokeback Mountain.”

Her hire is a significant move for Annapurna as it prepares to make a stance in specialty distribution. Annapurna is expected to be a significant player on the festival circuit, and was aggressively bidding for titles at the most recent Sundance Film Festival. While it didn’t buy anything, the division will launch August 4 with the release of Kathryn Bigelow’s as-yet untiled film about the 1967 Detriot riots, starring John Krasinksi and John Boyega.

READ MORE: Annapurna Pictures to Launch Distribution and Marketing Division with Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Untitled Detroit Project’

“I’ve always been inspired by the bold entrepreneurial and creative vision of Megan Ellison and what she’s creating at Annapurna,” Bowles said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Marc, David and the passionate team there to continue building the brand and bringing great movies to audiences around the world.”

READ MORE: Awards Roundup: Megan Ellison to Receive PGA Visionary Award, Guillermo del Toro Honored and More

Annapurna’s recent productions include Mike Mills’ Oscar-nominated “20th Century Women” (A24), Ana Lily Amirpour’s “The Bad Batch” (Neon), and Todd Solondz’s “Wiener-Dog” (Amazon Studios), not to mention Oscar-contenders “Her,” “American Hustle,” “Foxcatcher,” “The Master,” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” among others.

Bowles will continue to collaborate with Focus, as Annapurna co-produced two upcoming potential Oscar contenders with them: Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s next Untitled movie. Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is set for Fox Searchlight release.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.