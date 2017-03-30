The reel is a celebration of the company's great accomplishments in its mere six years of existence.

Annapurna Pictures’ founder Megan Ellison has released a supercut which highlights everything the company has done since its foundation in 2011. The 131-minute-long reel is a celebration of the company’s great accomplishments in its mere six years of existence.

The clip opens with Joaquin Phoenix in his role of Freddie Quell in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 drama “The Master.” Jessica Chastain makes an appearance in John Hillcoat’s crime-drama “Lawless,” which also stars Shia LeBouf and Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke. The reel also includes scenes from “20th Century Woman,” starring Annette Bening; “Sausage Party;” “Spring Breakers,” starring James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson, and much more.

Up next for Annapurna is the release of Kathryn Bigelow’s crime-drama “Untitled Detroit Project,” which chronicles the 1967 uprising in Detroit, Michigan, following a police raid. Bigelow is a producer alongside Ellison and Matthew Budman. The film is slated to hit theaters August 4, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the riots.

In January, the company announced the launch of a “long planned, full-service distribution and marketing operation” with Bigelow’s film. Check out the supercut of all of Annapurna’s films below.

