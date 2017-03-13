‘Archer: Dreamland’ Teasers: Animated Comedy Moves Its Newest Season to Classic Hollywood — Watch

It's classic Hollywood. Kind of.

This April, the hit animated comedy series “Archer” will kick off its eighth season with a brand new, very noir, time and location setting.

In the upcoming season, “Archer” is set in Los Angeles during the year 1947. Thanks to its new locale and time period, the season also boasts some new aesthetic touches. The animated comedy series has added film grain and the classic chiaroscuro of film noir to authenticate the time period in which this season exists.

Still maintaining its seasoned wit, “Archer” will clearly continue to pile on the comedy. Various promos for the upcoming season thrust you into the world of “Archer: Dreamland,” including the ol’ spinning globe broadcast trope and and text advertising the “NEWS of the Now.”

The teasers’ voiceover also adds some gags, and you might have to replay them a few times to catch comments such as, “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…Dick?” or “There’s only one way to escape quasi-incestuous home lives.” Ah, period appropriate.

Take a look at the various promos for this upcoming season below.

