Ariana Grande and John Legend Sing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ With Rose Petal Fan Dancers In New Music Video

It's all beauty and no beast when these two hit those sweet harmonies.

In anticipation of the live action remake of its 1991 animated classic, Disney has released a romantic new music video with Ariana Grande and John Legend singing the title song from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Sitting at a grand piano in a blazer that would have made Prince proud, Legend and Grande croon sweetly in a lush ballroom. In a somewhat head-scratching gimmick, she’s dressed as the rose from the witch’s spell: Dolled up in a puff ball of red organza and flanked by fan dancers meant to represent rose petals. An aerial shot shows the dancers unfurling around the pop star, much like in the classic Esther Williams films from which the film borrows liberally in “Be Our Guest.”

The whole thing — much like the new movie — wreaks of 90’s nostalgia. The new version stars Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” franchise) and Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) as Belle and the Beast, although seeing Grande and Legend harmonizing together conjures images of a different casting. With movie theaters in Russia and Alabama refusing to screen the film over a small gay subplot, Disney gives the trolls something else to chew on.

Check out the new music video:

“Beauty and the Beast” opens in theaters nationwide on March 17th.

