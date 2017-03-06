‘Assholes’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: Two Recovering Drug Addicts Behave Badly in SXSW Comedy

The dark comedy will have its world premiere this Saturday at SXSW.

‘Assholes’ will have its world premiere this Saturday at SXSW. The explicit dark comedy marks the feature directorial debut for Amazon Video’s “Mozart in the Jungle” actor Peter Vack, who directed the 2014 short film “Send.”

Set in New York City, “Assholes” follows the story of Adam and Adah, two young recovering drug addicts who meet at their psychoanalyst’s office. The two fall in love and suffer a relapse, and become complete assholes.

Vack, who also stars in the film, cast his real-life family to star in the comedy. Younger sister Betsey Brown plays the lead role of Adah, while his parents, Jane and Ron Brown, play Adah’s folks. The cast also includes Jack Dunphy in the role of Adam, Eileen Dietz (“General Hospital,” “The Exorcist”) and newcomer Patrick LaBella.

“Assholes” will be screening Saturday, March 11; Monday, March 13; and Wednesday, March 15 at Alamo Lamar, at SXSW. Watch the exclusive trailer and poster below.

