‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailer: Charlize Theron is Not Messing Around in David Leitch’s Action-Thriller — Watch

The film is set to premiere at SXSW this weekend.

Charlize Theron can just do whatever she wants forever and we’d all be fine with it, right? That’s what she’s trying to tell us in the new red-band trailer for “Atomic Blonde,” anyway.

Theron stars as Agent Lorraine Broughton in the film adaptation of Antony Johnson and Sam Hart’s graphic novel, “The Coldest City.” David Leitch (“John Wick,” the upcoming “Deadpool 2”) is at the helm of this Cold War spy action-thriller that follows Theron’s Broughton on the eve of the Berlin Wall’s collapse as she tries to stay alive on her mission.

The city is filled with changing alliances and she is forced to form a tenuous alliance with station cheif David Percival (James McAvoy) to take down a ruthless espionage agency.

In addition to Theron and McAvoy, “Atomic Blonde” has a star-studded supporting cast that includes John Goodman, Sofia Boutella, Eddie Marsan, and Toby Jones.

The film is set to premiere this weekend at SXSW and has a theatrical release date of July 28. Check out the trailer below.

