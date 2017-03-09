‘Atomica’: Things Aren’t What They Seem in This Exclusive Clip — Watch

Dominic Monaghan co-stars in the upcoming sci-fi film.

Syfy Films has released an exclusive clip from its upcoming production, “Atomica.” The film, set in the near future, tells the story of young safety inspector Abby Dixon (played by Sarah Habel) who is tasked with restoring the offline communications system of a remote power plant. Because it would be weird if things were to go well at the remote power plant, Abby soon encounters a number of mysterious clues that cause her to mistrust the only two employees stationed there (played by Dominic Monaghan and Tom Sizemore).

Read More: ‘Pet’ Trailer: Dominic Monaghan Kidnaps a Crush in Creepy Thriller

The newly released clip below displays some of the tension and mystery surrounding the three characters in the film, as Habel’s characters wonders if one the two workers (Sizemore) seems dangerous-with Monaghan stating the oft-said but always necessary thriller-movie-line “thing’s aren’t always as they seem.” (Why can’t things just ever be as they seem?)

“Atomica” is just the second film to be produced under the Syfy Films label, after “400 Days” (starring everyone’s third favorite Superman, Brandon Routh), which was released in 2016. The Syfy Films label was created in 2015 with the hopes of expanding the Syfy brand with theatrical and video on demand releases of both original and acquired content. Here’s hoping that next, the “Sharknado” franchise gets the global recognition it deserves.

“Atomica” will be released in theaters March 17 and on VOD on March 21. Check out this exclusive clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.