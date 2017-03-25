‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 New Trailer: Humankind Faces Off Against Flesh-Eating Beasts

Funimation will release the first episode of the second season on April 1.

Funimation has released another trailer for Season 2 of the manga series, ‘Attack on Titan,’ in which giant beasts attack the city of Shinganshina and threaten to wipe out humankind. Here’s the official description of the series from IMDb.

After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Jaegar vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction.

Protecting what’s left of humanity are three walls — Wall Maria, Wall Rose and Wall Sheena — and after breaking through the first wall in season one, it appears that the second wall will also be breached in season two.

Seen in the clip are Eren, Mikasa and Armin fighting back and taking on the beasts, while a handful on new titans attack various Survey Corps. One new character named Beast Titan is among the new monsters that will be introduced in season two.

“Attack on Titan” is an anime series adapted from Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name. The show first debuted April 7, 2013 and gained a huge following.

The first episode of the second season will debut on April 1.

To watch the trailer for season two, check out the video below.



