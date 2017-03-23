ATX TV Festival: ‘Girls,’ ‘The Leftovers,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘The Americans’ and ‘Snowfall’ Panels Added to Lineup

The fest will also hold a first-ever network presidents panel.

Peak TV is coming to Austin, Texas.

The ATX Television Festival announced Thursday a robust number of television panels and screenings joining its lineup of already impressive programming. John Singleton’s upcoming crack cocaine drama “Snowfall” gets the honors of being the Opening Night screening. Other FX programs that will be featured are “The Americans” and “Fargo.” Other new shows added include HBO’s “The Leftovers” and “Girls,” in addition to “The Walking Dead” on AMC.

Check out the full list of new TV panels and screenings below.

Premieres

“Snowfall” (FX)

John Singleton’s new series set in 1980s Los Angeles traces the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic. “Snowfall” will be the festival’s Opening Night screening, followed by a panel discussion with producers and stars of the show.

Screenings

”Fargo”

FX will screen an all-new episode of its Emmy-winning series inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film, followed by a conversation with creator/executive producer Noah Hawley.

”Fear the Walking Dead”

AMC’s spin-off of “The Walking Dead” set in Los Angeles will debut a new episode followed by a Q&A with executive producers and cast.

”The Son”

Based on the acclaimed novel by Philipp Meyer, the AMC Western drama stars Pierce Brosnan and follows a ranching and oil family and their settlement in Texas and open warfare with the Comanche. ATX will screen the Season 1 finale of “The Son.” Cast and crew for the panel will be announced shortly.

”Room 104”

Mark Duplass brings a sneak peek of his upcoming HBO anthology series, which is set in a single room in an average American hotel. He’ll hold a Q&A afterwards to discuss the series that he created with his brother Jay Duplass.

”Playing House”

Created, produced, written and starring real-life childhood friends Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair, “Playing House” is a comedy about BFFs Maggie and Emma who Iive together after one becomes a single mom. USA will screen an episode with St. Clair and Parham in attendance.

”The Mick”

Irresponsible Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) must raise her sister’s three kids when her sister and brother-in-law flee the country for tax evasion. After the screening, a Q&A with cast and producers will be held.

”Pretty Little Liars”/”Famous in Love”

Not really a full screening, but Freeform will show a sneak peek clip of the penultimate episode of “Pretty Little Liars,” a drama about four young women tied together by murder in Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Then, the network will show an episode of the new series “Famous in Love,” which stars Bella Thorne as a college student who becomes an overnight star. Creator/executive producer I. Marlene King and co-executive producer Lisa Cochran-Neilan will be on hand for a conversation about both series.

”The Bold Type”

Freeform will also debut its new series inspired by Cosmopolitan magazine and its editor Joanna Coles, followed by a Q&A with executive producer Sarah Watson and co-executive producer Holly Whidden. Attending cast will be announced at a later date.

”Loudermilk”

AT&T’s Audience Network will premiere the comedy about a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a horrible attitude. Creator/executive producer Peter Farrelly, writer Bobby Mort, and cast members Ron Livingston and Will Sasso will hold a Q&A.

”I’m Sorry”

In its ATX debut, TruTV will bring the premiere of its upcoming series by Andrea Savage who stars as a comedy writer, wife and mom who exposes her inner immaturity in comedic ways. A Q&A will be held with Savage, co-star Tom Everett Scott, executive producer Jessica Elbaum, and showrunner Joey Slamon.

Panels

Network Presidents Panel

The panel consists of: NBC’s Jennifer Salke; Hulu’s SVP, Head of Content, Craig Erich; HBO president Casey Bloys and FX’s President of Original Programming Nick Grad. More panelists may join at a later date. Some of the topics that will be discussed are the mounting pressures of defining their brands while maintaining and growing their audiences, the changing models of picking up and distributing series, and creating content that pushes the medium forward in an ever-diversifying landscape.

”Girls”

“Girls” follows the lives of young women in New York City, and will celebrate its final season at ATX with a panel featuring Vice President of HBO Programming, Kathleen McCaffrey; casting director Jennifer Euston; and cast members Alex Karpovsky and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

”The Leftovers”

HBO’s critically-acclaimed series “The Leftovers” will hold a panel with executive producers Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta, and Mimi Leder following the series finale which airs June 4, to discuss the creative collaboration that led to the show’s final season.

”The Americans”

Co-showrunners Joe Weinberg and Joel Fields will hold a discussion about their series about married KGB agents (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys) are undercover in the suburbs in America.

History of MTV Reality Series

From “Real World” and “Road Rules” to “Teen Mom” and “Jersey Shore,” there’s no denying the network’s role in the birth and evolution of realityTV as we know it. The discussion will feature MTV’s Executive Vice President and Head of Unscripted and Reality Programming, Nina Diaz; executive producer Jon Murray (“Real World,” “The Challenge,” “Road Rules”); executive producer Sally Ann Salsano (“Jersey Shore”); executive producer Morgan J. Freeman (“Teen Mom”); and executive producer Adam DiVello (“The Hills”).

”October Road”

“October Road,” in which writer Nick Garrett (Bryan Greenberg) returns to his hometown after leaving 10 years ago for a backpacking trip through Europe, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary since it premiered. On hand to discuss the show are creators Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec and Scott Rosenberg, along with cast Odette Annable, Geoff Stults, Rebecca Field, Lindy Booth, Jay Paulson and Evan Jones. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Showcase

“Talk Show the Game Show”

A live showcase for Truth’s innovative game show that gives celebs points for how well they present themselves as if they were on a talk show will take place with host/comedian Guy Branum, and an exclusive panel of special guest judges and competitors.

All of these panels join the previously announced panels that include “The Comeback” reunion and “This Is Us,” among others.

ATX Television Festival: Season 6 will run from June 8-11 in Austin, Texas. For more information on how to attend, visit the ATX website.

