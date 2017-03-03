Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Amma Asante and More Female Filmmakers Participate in #ArrayToday Twitter Take-Over

On March 1, Ava DuVernay’s independent film distribution company ARRAY kicked off Women’s History Month the right way: by hosting a 12-hour Twitter take-over that united female filmmakers for a day of awesome, virtual interaction.
More than 30 filmmakers participated in the third “Rebel-A-Thon,” including DuVernay, Amma Asante, Julie Dash, Gina Price-Bythewood, and Mira Nair, with actor Kerry Washington adding her voice in support of the Twitter gathering. ARRAY’s mission is to amplify the voices and visibility of underrepresented filmmakers. Spotlighted during the take-over was the company’s newest acquisition, Egyptian-American director Heidi Saman’s newest film “Namour,” which hits Netflix on March 15.
DuVernay, busy at work on her “A Wrinkle in Time” adaptation, checked in with nothing but positive vibes.
Washington chimed in with some fond memories of starring in Tanya E. Hamilton’s “Night Catches Us.”
Answering questions from fans, Amma Asante, like the other participants had empowering advice to share.
Fans were equally enthusiastic.
All in all? Pretty amazing take-over. Check out more of what the filmmakers participating said below:
