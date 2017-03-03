Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Amma Asante and More Female Filmmakers Participate in #ArrayToday Twitter Take-Over

Ava DuVernay's film company hosted a Twitter gathering of female filmmakers to kick off Women's History Month.

On March 1, Ava DuVernay’s independent film distribution company ARRAY kicked off Women’s History Month the right way: by hosting a 12-hour Twitter take-over that united female filmmakers for a day of awesome, virtual interaction.

More than 30 filmmakers participated in the third “Rebel-A-Thon,” including DuVernay, Amma Asante, Julie Dash, Gina Price-Bythewood, and Mira Nair, with actor Kerry Washington adding her voice in support of the Twitter gathering. ARRAY’s mission is to amplify the voices and visibility of underrepresented filmmakers. Spotlighted during the take-over was the company’s newest acquisition, Egyptian-American director Heidi Saman’s newest film “Namour,” which hits Netflix on March 15.

DuVernay, busy at work on her “A Wrinkle in Time” adaptation, checked in with nothing but positive vibes.

Checking in on @ArrayNow's Rebel-A-Thon from the set of WRINKLE IN TIME. 30+ women directors tweeting up a storm via #ArrayToday! Yes! pic.twitter.com/2NT45K5NO5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 2, 2017

Yes! Let's do this! Julie Dash! Mira Nair! Lucy Walker! Amma Asante! The list goes on. Women directors in the house all day via #ArrayToday! https://t.co/AIcsyRk3ix — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2017

Amen! So many stellar helmers answered our call. Grateful for them taking time to celebrate each other and support @ArrayNow! #ArrayToday https://t.co/C7r5WMnriG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2017

Washington chimed in with some fond memories of starring in Tanya E. Hamilton’s “Night Catches Us.”

Answering questions from fans, Amma Asante, like the other participants had empowering advice to share.

@lizcriolla #ArrayToday Believe in yourself, be tenacious. Remember 'no' is not the end its part of the process. Pick projects you love — Amma Asante (@AmmaAsante) March 1, 2017

Fans were equally enthusiastic.

Eternally grateful to @ava and the women she brought together. #ArrayToday is an oasis. — Chinua AcheBae (@SorahyaM) March 2, 2017

All in all? Pretty amazing take-over. Check out more of what the filmmakers participating said below:

@elizadwrites ha! the magic question. a great love story needs great conflict, great chemistry and should be based in truth. #arrayToday — Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) March 1, 2017

believe you have something to say. never pander. or apologise for your standard. celebrate your distinctiveness – make it work for you. https://t.co/SidrJpEf2Q — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) March 1, 2017

@BelieveinKaRma2 #ArrayToday i regret not having faith in myself earlier. Want to be remembered for making quality films that matter. — Amma Asante (@AmmaAsante) March 1, 2017

Keep working! Being ignored should keep you laser-focused. https://t.co/paESBVJWT3 — JulieDash (@JulieDash) March 1, 2017

@tanjimobi Make your presence known. Attend, screen and join the Rebellion! Continue to participate by supporter filmmakers. — JulieDash (@JulieDash) March 1, 2017

Eliminate distractions. Write everyday! Run toward what frightens you most. Veer away from safety. Preserve love of the game. #ArrayToday https://t.co/FN4YTxnv1P — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) March 1, 2017

I might've said, "Please god, YES!" This was after repeated doors shut in my face. She just opened the door wide and said "Come in." https://t.co/AFlKjtURXg — Kat Candler (@katcandler) March 2, 2017

start ANYWHERE! sounds trite but it's true. film fests, panels, orgs like @filmindependent, womens film groups @needlesandnoise #ArrayToday — Lucy Walker (@lucywalkerfilm) March 1, 2017

I try and find the most difficult or trying time — that is when we show our true colors. Plus, it's good narrative arc. #ArrayToday https://t.co/orEyHMCT2A — Shola (@sholalynch) March 2, 2017

Leave it to @ava. Always out fighting the good fight for all. What a wonderful warrior for a better way of life. https://t.co/uXCxnhJRx6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 1, 2017

Thank you @ARRAYNow for letting me be a part of Rebel-A-Thon. I can't wait to share Namour with Netflix audiences on March 15th. #ArrayToday — Heidi Saman (@Heidi_Saman) March 2, 2017

Round of applause to all 33 women directors, filmlovers + press who amplified @ArrayNow's Rebel-a-thon! Rebel w/ us! https://t.co/fZsRKgIfdN pic.twitter.com/babQsZYHvA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 2, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.