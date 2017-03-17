Awards Roundup: CinemaCon to Honor Goldie Hawn, John Cena, Ansel Elgort and More

Keep up with the glitzy awards world with our weekly Awards Roundup column.

– Academy Award winner Goldie Hawn will receive the prestigious “Cinema Icon Award” at CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) held March 27 – 30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Hawn will be presented with this special honor at the “CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony Thursday, March 30 hosted by the Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon. Previous winners of this esteemed award include Morgan Freeman, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kevin Costner.

“With a career that has spanned roles in more than 30 films Goldie Hawn continues to shine on the big screen as one of the most entertaining, relatable and recognizable actresses of our time,” noted Neuhauser. “With an unforgettable presence and charm both onscreen and off Hawn has entertained audiences of all ages and we are pleased to honor an incredible woman with this year’s ‘Cinema Icon Award.’”

– In related news, Ansel Elgort will receive the “CinemaCon Male Star of Tomorrow Award.”

“Having already appeared on the big screen in the breakout teen hit ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ and in the ‘Divergent’ series, Ansel Elgort is poised to break into leading man status with his upcoming roles in ‘Baby Driver,’ and ‘Billionaire Boys Club,’ noted Neuhauser. “A talented young actor we could not be more thrilled to honor with this year’s ‘Male Star of Tomorrow Award.’”

– Also, Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek will receive the “CinemaCon Vanguard Award.”

“A commanding presence onscreen and off Hayek has proven herself to be one of the most prolific actresses of our time,” noted Neuhauser. “From her stunning turn as Frida in the film of the same name, to her hilarious roles in films such as ‘Grown-Ups,’ Hayek has not only entertained audiences around the world with her vast array of roles but she has devoted herself to causes with a passion unlike no other. We could not be more honored to present Hayek with this year’s ‘CinemaCon Vanguard Award.’”

– And, last but not least, John Cena will receive the “CinemaCon Action Star of the Year Award.”

“Already a global superstar, entertainer and athlete John Cena has put audiences around the globe on notice with his standout performances in films such as the hit comedy ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘Sisters,’” noted Neuhauser. “With his undeniable work ethic, genuine and charismatic personality and his already proven ability to entertain, Cena’s upcoming role in ‘The Wall,’ will solidify his place in Hollywood. We are thrilled to be able to honor him with this year’s ‘CinemaCon Action Star of the Year Award.’”

Wilson Webb

– The Motion Picture Editors Guild (MPEG), Local 700 IATSE, will honor member Lillian E. Benson, ACE, with its prestigious Fellowship and Service Award on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at a dinner at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

The Fellowship and Service Award was established 10 years ago by the Guild’s Board of Directors to recognize an individual who embodies the values the Guild holds most dear: Professionalism, Collaboration, Mentorship, Generosity of Spirit and a Commitment to the Labor Movement.

“Lillian E. Benson has a had a long career editing influential and socially conscious films, and has been long active in working to increase minority participation in the filmmaking process,” commented Alan Heim, ACE, President of the Editors Guild. “In addition, she has been an active member of the Board of Directors for the American Cinema Editors [ACE] as Secretary and Co-Chair of the Diversity Committee. I am honored to have even a small part in presenting her with this richly deserved award.”

Previous recipients of this distinguished honor include Joseph A. Aredas; Donald O. Mitchell; Don Hall; Carol Littleton, ACE; IATSE International President Emeritus Thomas C. Short; Dede Allen, ACE; and Donn Cambern, ACE.

– The National Board of Review has announced that the organization will name the recipients of its year-end honors on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, followed by its annual film awards gala on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, the celebration’s home for over a decade.

Willie Geist, host of NBC’s “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” and co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” will return as the evening’s host for the fourth year in a row.

