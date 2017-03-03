Awards Roundup: Martin Scorsese to Present Chaplin Award to Robert De Niro and More

Keep up with the glitzy awards world with our weekly Awards Roundup column.

– The Film Society of Lincoln Center has announced that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese will present the 44th Chaplin Award to honoree Robert De Niro on Monday, May 8, 2017. The pair have worked together on eight films, beginning with “Mean Streets” in 1973. In addition, on the occasion of the Gala, the Film Society will present a weeklong tribute celebrating De Niro’s most iconic roles, April 12 – 19.

The evening’s presenters will also include Meryl Streep, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, Barry Levinson, and Harvey Keitel, with more to be announced at a later date. The annual event, attended by a host of notable guests and presenters, will include movie and interview clips, culminating in the presentation of the Chaplin Award to De Niro by Scorsese. Streep and Scorsese are both previous recipients of the Chaplin Award — the 35th and 25th, respectively.

The Gala celebrates all the facets of De Niro’s remarkable career in cinema, including his amazing array of performances, which have resulted in some of the most memorable characters committed to film; his status as an unparalleled figure of New York film and culture; and his championing of independent film through the Tribeca Film Festival and Tribeca Film Institute.

The Film Society’s Annual Gala began in 1972 when it honored Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the U.S. from exile to accept the commendation. The award was then renamed for Chaplin and has been presented to many of the film industry’s most notable talents, including Scorsese, Streep, Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Laurence Olivier, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, James Stewart, Robert Altman, Diane Keaton, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, and, last year, Morgan Freeman.

– The Austin Film Society has announced the presenters that will join honorees Shirley MacLaine, Jeff Nichols, Sarah Green, Tye Sheridan, and Hector Galán at this year’s Texas Film Awards on Thursday, March 9.

Critically acclaimed actor and Academy Award-nominee, Michael Shannon will attend to present to his longtime collaborator, Jeff Nichols. Texas Film Hall of Fame member and critically acclaimed director David Gordon Green will present the Rising Star Award to Tye Sheridan. Henry Cisneros, the former mayor of San Antonio, will present documentarian Hector Galán with the Austin Chronicle Ann Richards Award. Screenwriter/filmmaker Richard Linklater, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Austin Film Society, and himself a member of the Texas Film Hall of Fame, will present Shirley MacLaine with her Lifetime Achievement Award.

