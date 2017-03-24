Awards Roundup: CinemaCon to Fete Naomi Watts, PFLAG National to Honor Martha Plimpton and More

Keep up with the glitzy awards world with our weekly Awards Roundup column.

– PFLAG National — the nation’s largest organization for families, friends, and allies of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) — will celebrate The Ninth Annual Straight for Equality Awards, celebrating high-profile allies who are moving equality forward for the LGBT community, and transforming the way that LGBTQ people are understood and treated by using their talents in their respective fields to empower others to also become engaged on the issues.

This year, the event will celebrate Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Martha Plimpton, CNN political analyst Ana Navarro, and Alcoa. Attendees will also enjoy a performance from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Kinky Boots.” The evening will be hosted by comedian Fortune Feimster.

– Two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts will receive the CinemaCon Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film Award, it was announced by CinemaCon Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser.

CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will be held March 27 – 30, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Watts will be presented with this special honor at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards,ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, March 30, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by the Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.

– Also at Cinema Con, Eugenio Derbez will receive the CinemaCon International Achievement in Comedy Award.

“Already one of the most influential creative forces in Latin America and with the U.S. Spanish speaking audience, Derbez is sure to gain international attention with his upcoming roles in such films as ‘How To Be A Latin Lover,’ ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,’ and ‘Overboard,’ noted Neuhauser. “We could not be more excited to honor such an accomplished actor, producer, director and writer with this year’s ‘CinemaCon International Achievement in Comedy Award.’”

