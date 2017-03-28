‘Baby Driver’ Release Date Moved Forward, Edgar Wright Announces with New Poster

The car-chase musical was the most buzzed-about film at SXSW this month.

Anyone eager to see “Baby Driver” will be happy to hear that it’s opening earlier than expected, as the acclaimed car-chase musical’s release date has been changed from August 11 to June 28. Sony announced the news at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday, and Edgar Wright made it official with a tweaked poster on Twitter.

Wright’s film was among the most talked-about to premiere at South by Southwest earlier this month, with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praising the “Hot Fuzz” and “Shaun of the Dead” director for the way he “takes a ludicrous concept and turns it into a brilliant exercise in high style and a rush of big ideas.” Its new release date comes at the height of blockbuster season, and “Baby Driver” will now be opening within a week of “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Despicable Me 3” and “Amityville: The Awakening,” among others.

Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Jon Bernthal star in the film, Wright’s first since “The World’s End.”

Okay. He's that fast. Thrilled to announce that 'Baby Driver' is now arriving at theaters EARLY. Coming to you JUNE 28TH. #BabyDriverMovie pic.twitter.com/BAR0loRW8K — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 28, 2017

