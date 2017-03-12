‘Baby Driver’: Edgar Wright’s Super-Diverse Soundtrack Is Your New Favorite Playlist — Listen

The movie isn't out until August, but you can listen to the OST now.

“Baby Driver” premiered at South by Southwest last night, and early word on Edgar Wright’s latest is highly positive. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn calls the “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” director’s fifth film “a wildly successful romantic heist comedy, propelled from scene to scene with a lively soundtrack that elevates its slick chase scenes into a realm of musicality that develops its own satisfying beat.”

Kohn isn’t the only one to draw attention to the film’s soundtrack, which includes offerings from the likes of Randy Newman, the Beach Boys, Beck, Queen and Simon & Garfunkel (from whose song “Baby Driver” takes its name). The film doesn’t open in theaters until August 11, but this Spotify playlist will give you an idea of what to expect from the OST. Listen below.

