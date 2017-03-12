‘Baby Driver’ Trailer: Edgar Wright Gets Fast and Furious With Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx

The new film from genre master Edgar Wright premieres at SXSW, but most of us will have to wait until August to get our eyes on it.

It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since we last got the chance to go to the theaters and see an Edgar Wright movie. The genre favorite finished off the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy on a high note with “The World’s End” in summer 2013, but we haven’t gotten a new film since (and yes, Marvel is partly to blame because of that whole “Ant Man” debacle). Fortunately, Wright is returning this year with “Baby Driver” and it looks like it’s going to be his own insanely cool remix of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive.”

READ MORE: ‘Baby Driver’ First Photos: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx Race in Edgar Wright’s New Film

Ansel Elgort plays the titular Baby, a young getaway driver who seeks to quit his life of crime after falling for the girl of his dreams (Lily James). Baby’s crime boss has other plans, however, and it puts him on a path to a deadly heist that will threaten his life, love and freedom. Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm co-star.

Wright has been on record saying the film is entirely driven by music (the official plot description even says, “Baby relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game”), and the trailer makes this point loud and clear. “Baby Driver” looks like a head-trip crime musical that only Wright could pull off.

The movie premieres at SXSW this weekend and hits theaters August 11. Check out the trailer below.

