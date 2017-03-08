Trent Reznor, Massive Attack, Flea and More Record Music for Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel

The art hotel and gallery is located in the West Bank town of Bethlehem.

England’s elusive graffiti master, painter, activist and “Exit Through the Gift Shop” filmmaker Banksy has a new project: the Walled Off Hotel, an art hotel and gallery located in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. The hotel has nine rooms that were customized by Banksy, Palestinian artist Sami Musa and Canadian artist Dominique Pétrin.

The hotel also has a piano bar, which features a mechanical piano that is controlled remotely. According to the hotel’s website, every night, the piano will play back a concert recorded exclusively for it. Elton John performed via the remote-controlled piano at the grand-opening party (see video below). Massive Attack’s 3D will be the first artist in residence. Upcoming performers include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Flea and Hans Zimmer.

The Walled Off Hotel has been dubbed by the owner as “the hotel with the worst view in the world.” It will start taking reservations March 11. Watch Elton John perform during the opening night via the remote-controlled piano below.

