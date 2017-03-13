‘Barry Lyndon’ Live Score First Look: Experience Stanley Kubrick’s Period Drama Like Never Before — Watch

A screening of "Barry Lyndon" will be accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 8.

Getting to experience a Stanley Kubrick movie on the big screen is always a treat, especially in 2017. But when you throw in a 50-peice orchestra performing a live score, that experience suddenly becomes even more jaw-dropping.

Such will be the case on April 8 when the musicians of the Wordless Music Orchestra take the stage at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn to accompany “Barry Lyndon.” The original score, which has been newly transcribed by composer Frank Cogliano, will be performed in its entirety and synced live to the film.

READ MORE: How Live Film Scores Are Finding New Life in the Age of Netflix

Last Tuesday night, members of the Wordless Music Orchestra performed a preview concert of selections from the one-night-only event, and you can check out a first look at their arrangements in the video below.

Songs performed include Handel’s Sarabande, the third movement of Vivaldi’s Cello Concerto in E Minor, an arrangement of the Adagio from Bach’s Concerto for Two Harpsichord’s and Orchestra in C Minor, and the second movement of Schubert’s Piano Trio in E-flat, which concludes both the first and second acts of “Barry Lyndon.” An Irish ensemble also played all of the traditional folk songs heard in the film.

The preview concert was held at the American Irish Historical Society in Manhattan, and was attended by members of the Society, colleagues and associates of Wordless Music, and members of the press.

Tickets for ‘Barry Lyndon with Live Orchestra’ on Saturday, April 8 are $55 – $100, and available now at Ticketmaster and the Kings Theatre Box Office. Now through March 19, you can use the discount code BARRYIRISH to unlock select seating at up to 30% off.

Stay on top of the latest in gear and filmmaking news! Sign up for the Indiewire Toolkit newsletter here.