‘Beauty and the Beast’ Claymation Origins Story: Watch the Disney-Approved Short Created by a 12-Year-Old

“LeFouston” is inspired by Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and presents an origin story of how Gaston and LeFou met.

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has already taken in more than $500 million at the box office, but a much smaller project related to the French fairytale is also finding viewers all over the world. “LeFouston,” a two-minute claymation video conceived by a 12-year-old boy recently surfaced at THR and has already received more than 150,000 views.

READ MORE: How ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Like Hybrid Disney Remakes ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘The Lion King’

The video is inspired by “Beauty and the Beast” and presents an origin story of how Gaston and LeFou met. It even has an original song. Disney worked with the 12-year-old Robert Nelson as part of a campaign with Tongal and Young Storytellers that gave kids the chance to develop their own shorts inspired by the new film. Nelson’s mentors on the project included director and animator Kevin Ulrich, with music and voices by Trevor Gomes.

“LeFouston” joins the videos “Pug in a Cup” and “Beauty and the Curse” to complete the campaign.

READ MORE: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Will Overpower ‘Power Rangers’ and Other Openers

The campaign was “based on the spirit of Walt Disney who believed that one of our greatest natural resources was the minds of our children,” according to a statement. “Disney is not only investing in the minds of children, but also helping bring some movie magic to life for four Young Storytellers!”

To watch the two-minute short, check out the video below.



Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.