‘Beauty and the Beast’ Star Dan Stevens Plays Beast to James Corden’s Belle in Crosswalk Musical — Watch

The film’s stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans also join the shenanigans.

Ready for yet another remake of “Beauty and the Beast”? No? Too late!

On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the host and his intrepid group of pavement players tackled the “tale as old as time” in the crosswalk at Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue (in front of CBS Television City). Joining the troupe this time were the film’s stars including Dan Stevens (aka the Beast, aka “Downton Abbey’s” Matthew, aka “Legion’s” David Haller), Josh Gad (who plays LeFou) and Luke Evans (who plays Gaston).

Corden tested the three actors to see if they were sufficiently tough or beastly enough to take the rigors of crosswalk performance and the cars that they might have to dodge. Once the roles were rehearsed, Corden opened the musical in drag as Belle… and he didn’t look half bad.

Gad became a crosswalk musical convert. “Who wants to do it in front of millions of people in a film when you can do it in front of half a dozen Lyft and Uber drivers here?” he said.

Take a look at “Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast”:

“Beauty and the Beast” is Bill Condon’s live-action musical remake of the Oscar-winning Disney animated feature of the same name. Emma Watson stars opposite Stevens as Belle, and is also joined by the voice talents of Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thomson.

The film will be released nationwide on Friday.

