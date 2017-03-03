‘Beauty and the Beast’ Actor Josh Gad Says Script Didn’t Reveal That ‘Le Fou Is Gay’

Director Bill Condon's live action hits theaters March 17.

“Beauty and the Beast” is getting a great deal of buzz ahead of its March 17 release, especially after director Bill Condon confirmed earlier this week that Josh Gad’s LeFou is gay. In an interview with Britain’s Attitude Magazine, Condon revealed that for the first time there will be a “nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

During the film’s world premiere Thursday night, Gad spoke to USA Today about LeFou and expressed how proud he is of having played this character. “What was most important to me was taking a character that is wonderful and so iconic, but is defined by cartoon conceits in the (original) movie… and expanding on that, giving him dimension, making him human,” the actor told the publication on the red carpet.

“I hope that it’s a surprise to audiences to some extent, although I don’t think it is anymore. I’m honored to have that moment as part of my character’s arc,” Gad said about the “gay moment” in the film. However, he made it clear that “there was nothing in the script that said ‘LeFou is gay.’”

