‘Below Her Mouth’ Trailer: An Engaged Woman Has a Steamy Lesbian Affair — Watch

The lesbian romance will premiere in theaters and on demand April 28.

“Below Her Mouth” premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Now, the lesbian romance will make its theatrical debut in April. Directed by April Mullen and written by Stephanie Fabrizi, the film co-stars androgynous supermodel Erika Linder.

In “Below Her Mouth,” Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is a successful fashion editor who is happily engaged and planning her wedding with fiancé Rile (Sebastian Pigott). When she meets a lesbian roofer named Dallas (Linder), the two women embark on a steamy affair that makes both of them reevaluate her their lives and threatens Jasmine’s engagement.

Mullen’s film is among the first to receive an “F for female” rating on IMDb, as reported by Out, which first premiered the US trailer for the film. In fact, it received a “Triple F” for being written, directed and starring women.

“Below Her Mouth” will be released in theaters and on demand April 28, By Gunpowder and Sky Distribution. Watch the US trailer below.

