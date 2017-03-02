‘Berlin Syndrome’ Trailer: Teresa Palmer Becomes Her Lover’s Prisoner in Cate Shortland’s Sundance Thriller

Shortland most recently directed the unconventional Nazi drama "Lore."

Five years after her unconventional Nazi drama “Lore,” Cate Shortland is back with “Berlin Syndrome.” Vertical Entertainment has released a new trailer for the thriller starring Teresa Palmer, which first premiered at Sundance in January. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Australian tourist Clare (Palmer) travels to Berlin to photograph East German architecture and meets Andi (Max Riemelt), a handsome but brooding schoolteacher. After a brief erotic fling, Clare tries to leave, but Andi isn’t ready to let go. She soon finds herself held prisoner in his locked apartment, cut off from the outside world. As her ordeal unfolds, Clare cycles between reasoning with her captor, surrendering to his obsessions, and plotting her escape.”

Matthias Habich and Lucie Aron co-star in the film, for which Netflix has acquired the streaming rights. “Berlin Syndrome” arrives in theaters on May 5.

