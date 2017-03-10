‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Trailer: Gus Fring Comes Back to Life — Watch

Season 3 of the "Breaking Bad" prequel premieres April 10 on AMC.

We are exactly one month away from the season 3 premiere of “Better Call Saul.” In preparation for the beloved series’ return, AMC has released a new teaser trailer via Entertainment Weekly, which gives viewers a sneak peek of what’s to come, including the long-hinted-at return of Gustavo “Gus” Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

READ MORE: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Trailers Tease New Drama and the Return of Gus Fring

The 30-second spot teases some more misadventures for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), including a stay in jail. It also shows Mike (Jonathan Banks) enlisting Jimmy’s help in some kind of criminal operation. And, at the very end, Fring makes an appearance. Dressed in a crisp yellow shirt and black tie, the owner of the chicken joint/drug front Los Pollos Hermanos asks, “Is there anything else I can do for you?,” undoubtedly leaving viewers wanting more.

READ MORE: ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Trailer: Our First Look at Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the AMC original crime drama series also stars Michael McKean, Patrick Fabien and Rhea Seehorn. Season 3 of the “Breaking Bad” prequel premieres Monday, April 10, at 10pm. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.