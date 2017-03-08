Bill Murray Sings A Happy Tune In Paul Shaffer’s New Animated Music Video — Watch

As is his wont, the beloved actor spreads cheer to all in this defiantly upbeat animated music video.

As is clear from his stint slinging drinks at the opening of his son’s bar in Brooklyn, Bill Murray would do anything to help out his loved ones. For his latest experiment, the beloved actor and comedian recorded a vocal track on a tenaciously upbeat song from Paul Shaffer’s new album, released today with a cute animated music video.

Shaffer is best known to television fans as Dave Letterman’s music director and sidekick on “The Late Show,” though that position is has been held by New Orleans musician Jon Batiste since Stephen Colbert took over. Reverting to their earlier name, Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band, Shaffer and his fellow “Late Show” musicians are about to tour a new album, which features an eclectic mix of guest vocalists.

READ MORE: Bill Murray and Amy Ryan? Our Dream Casts for the Inevitable American Remake of ‘Toni Erdmann’

In addition to Murray, Shaffer’s collaborators include Rilo Kiley front woman Jenny Lewis; Ashford & Simpson‘s Valerie Simpson; and Shaggy.

Murray’s duet with Shaffer is called “Happy Street,” and is an almost cloyingly positive toe tapper. In the video, a cartoon Shaffer and Murray bop down the street spreading joy and cheer to everyone they meet. (Those are pretty much the lyrics). The sheer force of cheerfulness in the song results in an averted bank robbery, an impromptu parade, and even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it “Life Aquatic” reference.

Murray won’t be playing the Met anytime soon, but he holds his own and stays on pitch. It’s enough to get a musical lover imagining things, like what that “My Fair Lady” remake might look like with Murray as Henry Higgins.

Check out the music video below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.