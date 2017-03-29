Billy Eichner and Cookie Monster Search for Kindness in ‘Billy on the Sesame Street’ — Watch

Cookie Monster helps the "Billy on the Street" host.

In search of kindness and compassion, Billy Eichner has taken a trip to a new street — Sesame Street, to be precise. The “Billy on the Street” host is joined by Cookie Monster in the new video, which finds him toning down his usual schtick and handing out cookies to anyone willing to answer his questions.

That includes Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch and other residents of Sesame Street, most of whom are receptive to such requests as how to get to Sesame Street and what Cookie Monster’s favorite letter is. The unsurprising exception is the trash can–dwelling Oscar, who refuses to even answer a question about kindness. You can’t please everyone, it seems.

Throughout, Cookie Monster grows increasingly distressed as Eichner gives away his favorite treat to everyone but him. This being Sesame Street, things eventually work out for everyone involved. Watch the full segment below.

