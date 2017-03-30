Black and White Movies: Video Essay Explores The Power of the Colorless Art Form

RocketJump Film School delves into the history and beauty of black and white filmmaking in their video "So You Don't Want to Watch a Black & White Movie?"

Many audiences are often put off by the prospect of watching a black and white movie — chances are, you too went through a stretch where you viewed colorless filmmaking as perhaps dull and boring. But as most film fans have come to learn, black and white films not only defined an era of filmmaking, but these films utilize their abundance of shadows and high contrast lighting to create truly beautiful images to this very day.

Below, RocketJump Film School chronicles the history of black and white filmmaking, as well as the elements that make these films so special, in their video essay “So You Don’t Want to Watch a Black & White Movie?”

The video covers the major film movements that perfected the use of black and white cinematography, from German Expressionism to Film Noir, demonstrating how horror and crime served as the perfect mediums for colorless and shadowy visuals to thrive in. The video also covers the symbolic contrast between black and white, as well as the dreamlike and nightmarish qualities of the atmosphere the technique creates, while also being capable of establishing a historical and authentic feel to films, adding historical realism to films like David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man” and Ishiro Honda’s original 1954 “Godzilla” film.

The video also explores how removing color cannot only significantly alter one’s visual experience of a film, but also change the narrative impact, as presented with examples of “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Mist,” both contemporary films which prove that while filmmakers continue to master color in film, black and white will always have a space to be loved and stay relevant. Bookended with quotes from Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, this video delivers an impeccably in-depth analysis on the importance of color (or lack thereof) in film.

