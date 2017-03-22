‘Black Butterfly’ Trailer: Antonio Banderas Is Pushed to the Limit in New Thriller — Watch

The remake of the the acclaimed made-for-TV French film "Papillon Noir" hits theaters May 26.

Lionsgate has released the trailer for its upcoming “Black Butterfly,” starring Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Piper Perabo. The thriller is the remake of the acclaimed made-for-TV French film “Papillon Noir,” written by Hervé Korian. It marks the second directorial effort for actor Brian Goodman, who previously helmed the 2008 crime drama “What Doesn’t Kill You.”

In “Black Butterfly,” Paul (Banderas), a lonely screenwriter who lives in an isolated cabin, picks up a drifter named Jack (Rhys Meyers) and offers him a place to stay. But Paul soon realizes he’s made a huge mistake, as Jack starts to become really edgy and demanding, even taking Paul hostage and forcing him to write. With every action, including the murder of the local sheriff, Jack pushes Paul to the limit.

“Black Butterfly” premieres in theaters and on demand on May 26. Check out the teaser trailer below.

