‘Blade Runner 2049’: Sony Comes Out Swinging With New Footage at CinemaCon

The sequel to "Blade Runner" stole the show during Sony's presentation to kick off CinemaCon 2017 in Las Vegas.

Sony didn’t pull any punches while kicking off CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday night, as the studio took a shot at Netflix while debuting dazzling new footage of ‘Blade Runner 2049.’ After previewing an extended clip from the sequel to 1982’s “Blade Runner,” Sony chairman Tom Rothman remarked, “Netflix, my ass.”

Star Ryan Gosling was also on hand for the sneak peek, which showed the actor in a doom-laden Los Angeles that looks every bit as hypnotizing as the original film, but set in a future with sharper images, brighter lights, and more vivid colors.

“It was so surreal to be walking around in the universe of ‘Blade Runner,'” Gosling said, adding that the original film had a profound impact on him as a teen. “The craftsmanship on this film was really on another level. Every location was real, every set was there … it was a fully functioning, living, breathing world.”

In the film, Gosling plays Officer Q opposite Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard. A villainous Jared Leto also appeared in the clip, looking even creepier than his turn as Joker in “Suicide Squad.”

Rothman set up the clip by comparing the movie to another Los Angeles-set film starring Gosling. “Now the L.A. may not be ‘La La Land’ lovely, but [Ryan Gosling] is — if possible — even more mesmerizing in it,” he said. “Blade Runner 2049” was shot entirely in Budapest.

Robin Wright and Ana de Armas co-star in the film, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) and co-financed by Sony and Alcon Entertainment. Ridley Scott, director of the original “Blade Runner,” executive produced the sequel.

Warner Bros will distribute the film domestically, while Sony will handle international distribution. The movie hits theaters October 6.

“Prepare to start going steady with the edge of your seats,” Gosling said.

