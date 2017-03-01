‘Blue Gold: American Jeans’ Exclusive Trailer: New Documentary Explores the Cultural Impact of Jeans Around the World

The film will be released on VOD, DVD and Blu Ray on April 4, by Gravitas Ventures.

Jeans are a timeless wardrobe staple that have been around since 1871, when tailor Jacob W. Davis of Reno, Nevada, invented them in partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. Today, Americans spend over $450 million in jeans every year. The new documentary “Blue Gold: American Jeans” focuses on the phenomenon of the most popular item of clothing of all times.

Directed by Christian D. Bruun and narrated by Edward Burns, “Blue Gold: American Jeans” tells the story of jeans, their expansion across the world and the cultural impact they’ve had on rock & roll and hip hop. The documentary features interviews with fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and Isaac Mizrahi, investor Daymond John (“Shark Tank”), singers Daryl Hall and Judy Collins, The Ramones drummer Marky Ramone, and the founder of Diesel, Adriano Goldschmied. The film also follows vintage expert Eric Schrader as he travels the world showing the popularity of jeans globally.

“Blue Gold: American Jeans” will be released on VOD, DVD and Blu Ray on April 4, by Gravitas Ventures. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

