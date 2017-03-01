Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, May Run for President in 2020

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, at least one potential presidential candidate isn’t actually a politician yet: Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, is considering a run for office in 2020. Iger told THR last summer that “a lot of people — a lot — have urged me to seek political office” but wouldn’t confirm whether he was would throw his hat in the ring for either the California governor’s mansion or the senate. Now, it appears he’s turning his attention to the White House.

There’s a problem, though: Iger has been highly successful at Disney, and at the moment there’s no heir apparent in the house that Mickey built. Were Iger to run, it would represent a break from tradition: Most businessman-turned-politicians, from Mitt Romney to Donald Trump, come from the GOP.

THR’s sources note that Iger has consulted with Michael Bloomberg, who served as Mayor of New York City for 10 years without previously holding public office. “Regardless of who is on the Democratic ticket in 2020,” says Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of Gotham Group, “I expect Hollywood to rally around the candidate in a way that far eclipses 2016 given the industry’s distaste for Trump’s presidency.”

