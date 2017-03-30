‘Bob’s Burgers’ Clip: The Belchers’ Easter Egg Hunt Goes Terribly Awry — Watch

Could a peculiar stench cause Bob to lose his business?

Trust the Belchers to make a mess out of Easter.

On Sunday’s all-new episode, “Eggs for Days,” spring has sprung, Lent is over and Easter is upon us. To celebrate the holiday, Tina, Gene and Louise decorate a bunch of eggs, which Bob and Linda hide in the house for the traditional Easter egg hunt.

They run into a problem when one of the eggs goes unfound but makes its presence known in the most malodorous of ways. The stench is so overwhelming that until the rancid egg has been found, the Belchers must resort to camping out downstairs in the restaurant (which Gene finds delightful).

When someone crashes their family sleepover, Bob gets some really bad news that could threaten the future of his restaurant. Could Bob’s Burgers and all of its delicious food and savory puns go out of business? Check out a few photos and a sneak peek of the episode to see what’s in (the) store:

“Bob’s Burgers” is enjoying its time in the sun lately. Following a fun PaleyFest panel this past month, the Emmy-winning will release its long-awaited album of 107 songs on May 12, and then hold a live show — complete with individual stand-up routines, a full band and performances of ten songs — on June 17.

“Bob’s Burgers” airs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

