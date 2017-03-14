‘Bodyslam: Revenge of the Banana’ Trailer: Morgan Spurlock-Produced Doc Explores Wild World of Amateur Wrestling — Watch

The new documentary focuses on a group of hilarious underground SSP wrestlers and their fight for family.

From Kerri Borsuk, Glen Zipper (“Undefeated”) and Ross Dinerstein (“Jiro Dreams of Sushi”), along with lauded documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, comes Ryan Harvie and John Paul Horstmann’s “Bodyslam: Revenge of The Banana.” And yes, that title almost speaks for itself.

READ MORE: Morgan Spurlock’s New Documentary ‘Rats’ Will Definitely Make You Lose Your Lunch — Watch

The film debuted at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival and was recently acquired by Virgil Films. You too can soon experience the power of The Banana.

Per the film’s official synopsis, it “follows a unique group of social outcasts who partake in an unfamiliar world of amateur wrestling via SSP Wrestling (Seattle Semi-Pro Wrestling.) By day they are chefs, hairdressers, and delivery men, but by night these ‘cabaret combatants’ put on raunchy matches while rabid fans chant obscenities and hurl beer cans at their heads. The de-facto spokesman of the wrestling group and ‘hero’ is one Josh Black a.k.a. ‘Ronald McFondle,’ followed by equally entertaining Eddie Van Glam.”

But, wait! What of The Banana? Not to worry, as the synopsis add, “It’s all fun and games until new recruit Paul Richards a.k.a. ‘The Banana’ joins up and plays the role of villain far too well. Banished from the group, he swears revenge and uses the law to try to shut SSP Wrestling down. McFondle and Van Glam must rally their troops and use every trick in the book to save their family.”

READ MORE:Tribeca Film Festival Announces Honorees for Disruptive Innovation Awards, Includes Twyla Tharp, Glenn Beck, Morgan Spurlock

The film is set to release on March 28. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest film news! Sign up for our film newsletter here.