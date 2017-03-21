‘Bokeh’ Exclusive Clip: Maika Monroe Faces the End of the World in Sci-Fi Drama — Watch

The film hits theaters and VOD on March 24.

Geoffrey Orthwein and Andrew Sullivan’s new film “Bokeh” answers the question no one ever really wants to ask themselves: What would you do if you were the last person left on earth?

Maika Monroe and Matt O’Leary star as a young couple on vacation in Iceland who wake up after a beam of light shoots across the sky, only to discover that every other person in the world has disappeared. They are left to fend for themselves and try to survive, all while trying to make sense of this mysterious event.

Rising star Monroe first broke through in the 2014 horror film “It Follows,” followed by subsequent turns in “The Guest” and “Independence Day: Resurgence,” while O’Leary is best known for his role in Rian Johnson’s debut “Brick,” as well as “Live Free or Die Hard” and “The Lone Ranger.”

The film made its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It will be released in theaters and on VOD on March 24. Check out our exclusive clip below.

