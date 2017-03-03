‘Bosch’ Season 3 Trailer: Titus Welliver Faces Tough Questions in Amazon’s Michael Connelly Adaptation

The upcoming season, premiering April 21, finds Harry Bosch fighting accusations that he's a dirty cop.

With Season 3 of Amazon’s “Bosch” around the corner, its newest trailer offers a glimpse into the accusations and mystery Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) will be dealing with. Not only within his work, but also as all eyes turn to him in the case of a man being thrown over a balcony, supposedly by a cop. In a series riddled with themes surrounding the dark underbelly of the LAPD, Bosch suddenly has to face them head on when even his own partner begins to distrust him.

In this look at Season 3, Lieutenant Billets (Amy Aquino) warns him that “things have changed — it’s not the same department.” Bosch responds simply: “It’s the same world.” But in the aftermath of Bosch solving his mother’s murder, he’s faced with superiors who don’t trust him and plenty more trouble.

With “Bosch” already renewed for a Season 4, Season 3 seems to be continuing its trend of keeping audiences guessing, even for those familiar with the Michael Connelly books the series is based on. Daniel Pyne, known for writing “The Manchurian Candidate” and “The Sum of All Fears,” comes in as the new showrunner, with Eric Overmyer having left for “The Man in the High Castle.” (Eric Overmyer does remain an executive producer, however.) The series cast includes Jamie Hector and Lance Reddick.

Check out the trailer for Season 3 of “Bosch” below, returning April 21 on Amazon.

