Brad Pitt Smirks His Way Through Afghanistan In Snappy New ‘War Machine’ Teaser Trailer — Watch

Tilda Swinton and Sir Ben Kingsley also star in the perfectly-timed American satire from "Animal Kingdom" director David Michôd.

Slap Bard Pitt’s million dollar smile on anything, and he can sell it — even death and destruction.

That’s exactly what’s being sold in “War Machine,” as revealed in a snappy new trailer for the pitch black comedy from Australia’s David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”). Pitt plays a smooth-operating U.S. General leading an ill-advised war in the Middle East that just keeps churning. The dark comedy is an absurdist take on contemporary warfare that skewers the military industrial complex through the story of one General’s rise and fall.

The film is a sly take on one of the most polarizing war figures of a generation: successful, charismatic four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

The trailer boasts a bevy of exciting appearances, including Tilda Swinton as an accented official berating the general, and Lakeith Stanfield, currently in Jordan Peele’s sensational horror satire, “Get Out,” as a soldier. “I can’t tell the difference between the people and the enemy; they all look alike to me,” says Stanfield. Though not in the trailer, a photo reveals Sir Ben Kinglsey dressed as a dignitary, AKA the most ethnically versatile actor to ever live.

Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner join Ian Bryce and Brad Pitt as producers. James Skotchdopole serves as executive producer. The film will be released on Netflix on May 26, 2017.

Check out the teaser below:

