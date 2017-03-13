‘Breaking Bad’ Stitched Into One Two Hour Movie In New Supercut — Watch

Putting the "use" in Fair Use with one epic video essay.

The “Breaking Bad” fandom truly knows no bounds, as proven by this two hour supercut which uses key scenes to whittle down the six season series into a feature film.

The movie opens compellingly enough, jumping between a late scene of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) surveying the damage done to his family home and a flashback of Walter and his wife, Skylar (Anna Gunn), buying the house as newlyweds.

The anonymous editors spent two years culling footage and cutting it into a two hour narrative, “A study project that became an all-consuming passion,” the creators write. “It’s not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a home-made homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment. An alternative ‘Breaking Bad,’ to be viewed with fresh eyes.”

Some commenters found the labor of love quite laborious to watch, praising the creators for the noble undertaking, but acknowledging that the series rests on its expert episodic storytelling. True fans should proceed with caution.

Check it out, and, in the words of the video’s creators: “Spoilers, indeed.”

