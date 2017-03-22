Brie Larson to Play First Female Presidential Nominee Victoria Woodhull in Amazon Drama Film

The drama was just acquired by Amazon Studios, with Larson on board as both producer and star.

Oscar winner Brie Larson has lined up another exciting gig. Deadline reports the actress will produce and star in ‘Woodhull,” a biopic about the suffragette Victoria Woodhull and her journey in becoming the country’s first woman to run and be nominated for President. Woodhull earned a nomination in 1872, four decades before women had the right to vote, and her story is even more relevant following Hillary Clinton’s Presidential run last year.

Amazon Studios has acquired the film in a package deal, which also includes screenwriter Ben Kopit and producers Lloyd Braun and Andrew Mittman. No director is currently attached to the project.

Larson can currently be seen in “Kong: Skull Island” and will hit theaters again April 21 in Ben Wheatley’s “Free Fire.” She recently wrapped production on her directorial debut “Unicorn Store,” in which she stars opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Joan Cusack, and has “The Glass Castle” ready for release this fall. The latter marks her reunion with “Short Term 12” director Destin Daniel Cretton.

The acquisition is the latest high profile project from Amazon, who had great success with “Manchester By the Sea” last year. The company is releasing James Gray’s adventure drama “The Lost City of Z” on April 14.

