Hellfire and ‘Brimstone’: Guy Pearce Is An Off-Kilter Man of the Cloth in Creepy New Exclusive Clip — Watch

The thrilling new Western is riding into theaters this Friday.

With an impending release this Friday, Martin Koolhoven’s “Brimstone” promises to be an enticing take on the classic Western. With a hefty runtime and secrets to spare, “Brimstone” should stir up its own kind of hellfire.

Set in the troubled inferno of the old American West, the story follows Liz (Dakota Fanning) a young woman accused of a crime she didn’t commit. Forced into a life as a fugitive, Liz must escape the menacing acts of the town’s vengeful Reverend (Guy Pearce).

READ MORE: Film Acquisition Rundown: Momentum Pictures Takes ‘Brimstone,’ IFC Films Goes For ‘Between Us’ and More

Our exclusive clip teases the tense relationship between Pearce’s reverend, his wife (played by his real-life partner, “Game of Thrones” star Carice van Houten) and their young daughter, who has just recently “come of age.” Pearce’s character has some thoughts on that life change — and they don’t feel warm and fuzzy and parental.

Check out the chilling new clip below.

READ MORE: Kit Harington & Dakota Fanning Replace Robert Pattinson & Mia Wasikowska In ‘Brimstone’

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.