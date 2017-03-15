Brit New Wave Classics ‘A Hard Day’s Night,’ ‘Alfie’ and More Get Swinging at New Festival — Watch Trailer

Film Forum's festival honoring British cinema of the 1960s will run from March 22 through April 6.

British cinema probably isn’t the main cultural wave that most people associate with the ’60s, but New York City’s own Film Forum is seeking to rectify that with their upcoming film festival, The Brit New Wave. Spanning over 16 days with 30 films on the slate, the festival is honoring an eclectic and varied time in film history.

The festival will screen films such as the Beatles classic “A Hard Day’s Night,” Laurence Olivier’s “The Entertainer,” Michael Caine’s “Alfie,” Anne Bancroft’s “The Pumpkin Eater,” as well as films from Vanessa Redgrave, Richard Burton, and the debuts of Albert Finney, Julie Christie, and Alan Bates.

Additionally, the theater will also give a special run to the new restoration of John Schlesinger’s debut feature, the rarely-seen kitchen sink drama “A King of Loving,” which will screen April 7 – 13.

The Brit New Wave will kick off in New York City on March 22 and run through April 6. Tickets can be bought here, $8 for members and $14 for non-members. The full schedule can be found here.

Check out our exclusive first look at the festival’s first trailer below.

